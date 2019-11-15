Las Vegas Ballpark to host Raiders watch party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can head down to the ballpark to catch a football game this weekend. This week’s official Raiders watch party is happening at Las Vegas Ballpark.

You can catch the silver and black take on the Bengals on Sunday. Gates open at noon and kickoff is set for 1:25 pm. Raiders t-shirts will be given away to the first 1,500 guests through the gates.

Fans have the choice of sitting in the stands or on the field. The concession stands will also be open for those in attendance.

This is the third official watch party of the year.