LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As it was announced that the Athletics organization would be making its move to Southern Nevada, many baseball fans wondered if the team’s name would also be making a change.

Getting its start in Philadelphia in 1901, the Athletics were one of the American League’s original eight teams. In 1955, the A’s relocated to Kansas City, which it called home for 12 years until the organization moved to Oakland in 1968.

The team was called the Athletics, or A’s, at each location. The franchise’s next stop will be in Las Vegas as the organization prepares to construct a billion-dollar stadium as a new home for the 122-year-old franchise.

As the news broke that the Athletics would be moving from Oakland to Las Vegas, many wondered if the team might be up for a new name to re-create itself as a new franchise.

“We have an incredible heritage,” said Dave Kaval, president of the Athletics organization. He spoke to 8NewsNow.com, hinting that a name change for the baseball club isn’t in the cards.

“We’ve had success in multiple markets, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Oakland, and so the brand and the name is very powerful and one that we want to retain and move forward with,” said Kaval.

With no name change in play, Kaval said that the organization would focus on promotions that have historically been an essential part of baseball.

“Baseball has always been about promotions, especially the A’s going back to Charlie Finley,” Kaval said.

Finley owned the Athletics until its sale to Walter A. Haas Jr., the at-the-time chairman of Levi Strauss & Co., for $12.7 million in 1980.

“Everything from the orange baseball to the mule he used to ride around on, so I think we’re going to continue the tradition of promotions,” said Kaval

The orange baseballs in question were an idea put forward by Finley to increase the visibility of play at Athletics games. The idea didn’t take. However, Charlie O., the live mule who was a team mascot, stayed with the team for more than a decade.

“[We want to] create a new chapter of its history and success in the Las Vegas valley,” said Kaval.