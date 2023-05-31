LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s not just for baseball.

A presentation for the A’s stadium shows officials have more in store for a 30,000-seat stadium on the Strip. And to be clear, the public will own the stadium.

Officials are already expecting 95 ticketed events every year — 14 more than the 81 home games in a baseball season. The size of the stadium presents opportunities for events that don’t fit nicely into T-Mobile Arena (capacity 19,500) or Allegiant Stadium (62,000). And there are already some events out there looking for a home with Sam Boyd Stadium out of the picture.

Think MLS soccer, supercross, XFL football, rugby, Davis Cup tennis, cricket, WWE events and even monster trucks. All are cited as “potential events” in documents that describe the stadium events presented to the Nevada Legislature.

Five concerts and five community events are expected each year, according to a presentation. No additional details were provided.

And that’s not even including extra baseball like the Major League Baseball All-Star Game or the World Baseball Classic. NCAA events could also find a home in Las Vegas.

And someday, the A’s might return to the glory of playoff baseball. No one’s talking about that anytime soon, but the stadium funding plan shows that the A’s have signed a commitment to remain in Las Vegas for 30 years.