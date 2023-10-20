LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two law firms could get a combined $1 million to negotiate the stadium lease agreement with the Athletics, according to agenda items leading up to next week’s meeting of the Stadium Authority Board.

A presentation is scheduled to bring more details of the baseball team’s community benefits agreement during the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center Board Room, 3140 Paradise Road.

Public comment, also listed on the agenda, will be limited to three minutes per speaker. An attempt to pass a referendum petition by Schools Over Stadiums PAC — and a lawsuit over that effort from the A’s — could mean fireworks during the public comment period.

The move of Major League Baseball’s Oakland A’s has not yet been approved by the league, but a vote could come as soon as next month.

Another presentation from Mortenson McCarthy, construction manager for the $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium planned at the corner of Tropicana Avenue and the Las Vegas Strip. Mortenson McCarthy is the company that handled Allegiant Stadium.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP could earn up to $700,000 if approved to develop the lease agreement and provide legal support related to stadium construction and operation, as well as ongoing legal support related to the operation of Allegiant Stadium.

The board will consider a contract not to exceed $300,000 for Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP to serve as local counsel in negotiations with the A’s, as well as legal support related to stadium construction and operation and ongoing legal support related to the operation of Allegiant Stadium.

If current plans move forward, the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort would be demolished and the stadium would be built on nine acres at the site. Additional development is expected to fill the rest of the Tropicana site, but on-site parking is minimal.