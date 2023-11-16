LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As owners across Major League Baseball voted to approve the Athletics franchise move to Las Vegas, the newest addition to the Las Vegas skyline, Sphere, delivered a welcome message to the baseball team.

Just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday, a message flashed across the massive LED visage of Sphere, welcoming southern Nevada’s first MLB team to the Las Vegas Valley.

The image was of a baseball emblazoned with the Athletics logo and the words “Welcome to Las Vegas.”

The unanimous vote of Major League Baseball team owners Thursday approved the Athletics’ move to Las Vegas. It comes approximately six months after the MLB franchise reached a tentative agreement for a new stadium in Las Vegas after being unable to reach a deal for one in Oakland.

A deal was reached in 2023 to build a new stadium on the current site of the Tropicana Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada lawmakers even approved $1.5 billion for the ballpark. The ballpark is not set to open until 2027.

In April, Athletics President Dave Kaval told 8newsnow.com that the team had an agreement in place to make Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin the team’s temporary home.