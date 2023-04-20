LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As people across Southern Nevada prepare for the Oakland Athletics’ big move to Las Vegas, fans and businesses in Downtown Summerlin said the team’s arrival will be especially impactful.

On Thursday, the president of the Athletics organization told 8newsnow.com the team has an agreement to play at The Las Vegas Ballpark until its stadium is completed in 2027.

“I love baseball,” a local fan said. “I love sports.”

Many near the ballpark in the west valley said they are especially ecstatic to see major league sports in their backyard.

Angela Gardonio, general manager of Sports Town USA in Downtown Summerlin, said the arrival of The Golden Knights, The Las Vegas Aces, and the Raiders have completely changed things for them.

She told 8 News Now she can’t wait to see what another professional sports team brings.

“Just being able to be in the center of all this is amazing,” Gardonio said. “It’s just been so cool watching us go from small, kind of mom-and-pop shop, one or two visitors an hour to constant steady business.”

Another big pull is exposure, with fans coming to Las Vegas from around the country and the world.

It is something Las Vegas Aviators President Don Logan said the Las Vegas Ballpark is ready to accommodate.

“This place really works well for what it is,” Logan said. “Our fan base really responds as you’ve seen, you know we’ve got something special here.”

This is as everyone gets ready for yet another monumental change to the city many are starting to call the next sports mecca.

“I think it will do good,” a local sports fan told 8newsnow.com of the move.