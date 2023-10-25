LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval was in attendance as the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board met today, but he wouldn’t talk about the team’s pending move.

Kaval said Major League Baseball wants no comments on the situation during the World Series. League owners are expected to vote on the A’s move to Las Vegas at a meeting in mid-November.

Draft agreements on a stadium lease and community benefits were presented to the board today. When the Nevada Legislature passed a $380 million funding deal for a baseball stadium on the Strip, community benefits became one of the negotiating points. The team committed in June to providing more money for community programs.

The promise of jobs to build and staff the stadium pulled unions to Carson City to support the stadium deal. Now, the focus is on fair wages. Contractor Mortenson | McCarthy has been selected to manage construction of the stadium. It’s the same company that handled Allegiant Stadium.

In fact, there are a lot of similarities in the process this time around, and the experience with Allegiant Stadium will prove beneficial for all the players.