LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union has reached a deal with the Athletics that will guarantee workers have the right to organize and negotiate union contracts, according to a union statement released Friday.

The agreement “will guarantee these will be great jobs that meet our high Las Vegas standards,” according to Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge.

“We hope there will be a path forward for all stakeholders so the Las Vegas A’s can join the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders to continue this transformation as Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, also becomes the sporting capital of the world,” Pappageorge said in a prepared statement.

The union represents workers at Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, as well as resorts up and down the Strip, downtown Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Pappageorge told 8NewsNow.com last week that the union has been in contact with the Athletics for more than a year as negotiations continued on the team’s move to Las Vegas.

The statement came as an initial deal to build a stadium near Allegiant Stadium shifted to a new site on the Strip. The stadium is now expected to be built at the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort. The Tropicana would be demolished to make room for a $1.5 billion stadium. That plan would reduce the public funding needed by nearly $400 million.

The stadium project could force a special session of the Nevada Legislature, which must approve a special improvement district to move forward. The Legislature did not address the issue on Friday, and is not scheduled to convene again until Monday.