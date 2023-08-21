LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The construction company that built Allegiant Stadium — at the top of a list of sports arenas on its resume — has been hired to oversee the A’s $1.5 billion stadium, according to a Monday news release.

The A’s have hired Mortenson | McCarthy, the Minneapolis-based company behind Truist Park (Atlanta Braves), Target Field (Minnesota Twins), Chase Center (Golden State Warriors), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Kraken) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings).

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority must approve the hiring decision before it’s official. The 30,000-seat stadium is expected to open for the 2028 Major League Baseball season at the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for Mortenson | McCarthy to build the new home for A’s baseball in Las Vegas,” Logan Gerken, vice president and general manager at Mortenson, said. “Our goal is to build sports and entertainment facilities that excite the fans, enhance communities, and set a new benchmark in what’s possible. This project will engage local businesses, create employment opportunities, and reflect the diverse nature of the Las Vegas community through its construction and operation.”

In addition to Allegiant Stadium, Mortenson | McCarthy was on the construction teams that built Circa Resort & Casino, Virgin Hotels and the Palms Casino Resort.

The news release noted that Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020, “delivering the project on time, within budget, and exceeding all community benefit goals. The project demonstrated industry-leading workforce diversity, achieving local, small, and women & minority-owned business goals, and establishing a new industry benchmark in sports construction and for Southern Nevada.”

Funding for the stadium includes $380 million in public funds, which passed in a special session of the Nevada Legislature and received Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signature in June.