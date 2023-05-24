LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a Wednesday news release from the office of Nevada’s governor, it was announced that a plan to bring major league baseball to Las Vegas had been tentatively agreed upon.

In the news release, it was announced that a tentative agreement is in place between the Athletics organization, Governor Joe Lombardo, Treasurer Zach Conine, and Clark County officials. That agreement would send a bill to the Nevada Legislature to bring the Athletics organization to Las Vegas.

“This agreement follows months of negotiations between the state, the county, and the A’s, and I believe it gives us a tremendous opportunity to continue building on the professional sports infrastructure of southern Nevada,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Las Vegas is clearly a sports town, and Major League Baseball should be a part of it.”

The news release does not provide a date that the legislation would be brought forward. The current legislative session ends on June 5, leaving just under two weeks to finalize the deal without requiring a special session.

On May 15, Bally’s announced a binding agreement with the Oakland Athletics to build a new ballpark on a portion of the Tropicana Las Vegas property, which would result in the demolition of the casino resort, according to an analyst working the the Athletics organization.