Las Vegas Aces open WNBA playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Aces open their postseason Tuesday night against the Phoenix Mercury. The best-of-five series tips off with two games at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

The Aces are the second overall seed in the WNBA, earning them a double-bye to start the playoffs. They’re three wins from bouncing back into the WNBA Finals.

The Aces, in their third season in Las Vegas, lost to the Seattle Storm in the Championship series in 2020.

8NewsNow sports director Chris Maathuis spoke likve to Aces’ team president Nikki Fargas.