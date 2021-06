LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vashti Cunningham, a Bishop Gorman graduate, qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the U.S. Track and Field trials in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend. She earned a spot by winning the high jump.

The 23-year-old cleared 6 feet, 5 inches.

She made the team for Rio in 2016 and finished in 13th place. She also won a bronze medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Her father is UNLV legend Randall Cunningham who was a longtime NFL quarterback. He’s also her coach.