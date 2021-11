ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is seen in the box during the first inning in game 2 of a series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been named the NL MVP. This is the second MVP trophy for Harper. He also won in 2015 with the Washington Nationals. Harper received 17 of 30 first place votes to beat Fernando Tatis of the Padres and the Nationals Juan Soto. In 2021, Harper batted .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBIs in 141 games.

Harper lives in Las Vegas. He attended Las Vegas High School and the Community College of Southern Nevada (CSN).