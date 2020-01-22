Krejci has goal, assist for Bruins in 3-2 win over Vegas

Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) beats Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored with 7:42 left to rally the Boston Bruins past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2.

Jake DeBrusk had a tying goal for Boston early in the third period, and Krejci also assisted on Jeremy Lauzon’s first goal of the season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots as Boston entered the All-Star break with a win following a 1-2-1 stretch.

Mark Stone scored 1:24 into the game for Vegas and Nicolas Hague added his first career goal.

Nate Schmidt had two assists for the Golden Knights.