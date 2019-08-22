1  of  3
Knights Rookie Camp schedule and roster set

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced the schedule and roster for their upcoming rookie camp.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, September 5 (City National Arena)
-Rookie camp opens

Friday, September 6 (City National Arena)
-Vegas Golden Knights rookie practice, 10:15 a.m. PT

Saturday, September 7 (Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena, Anaheim, California)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m. PT (Rink 4)

Sunday, September 8 (Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 3 p.m. PT (Rink 3)

Monday, September 9 (Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena)
-Vegas Golden Knights rookie practice, 10:30 a.m. PT (Rink 4)

Tuesday, September 10 (Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks, 3:00 p.m. PT (Rink 4)

Thursday, September 12 (City National Arena)
-Vegas Golden Knights rookie practice, 3:00 p.m. PT

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2019 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

FORWARDS: Paul Cotter, Justin Ducharme, Lucas Elvenes, Cody Glass, Pavel Gogolev, Taro Jentzsch, Ben Jones, Marcus Kallionkieli, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Lowen, Cole MacKay, Cullen McLean, Mason Primeau, Jonas Røndbjerg, and Charles-Antoine Roy
DEFENSEMEN: Xaxier Bouchard, Dylan Coghlan, Connor Corcoran, Nicolas Hague, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal, Jimmy Schuldt and Zach Whitecloud
GOALTENDERS: Dylan Ferguson, Jordan Kooy, and Jiri Patera

