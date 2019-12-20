Knights fall in overtime to Canucks, 5-4

VANCOUVER, Canada (KLAS) — Four different Knights tallied goals on the night, but it was not enough to take down the Canucks in Vancouver. Vegas fell 5-4 in overtime, ultimately losing on a goal from Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev.

Marc-Andre Fleury managed 29 saves on 34 opportunities — a rare off night for the star netminder. Marchessault, Stone, Holden and Smith all found the back of the net for the Knights.

Despite the overtime loss, the Knights are 4-0-2 in their last six and sit in a tie for second in the Pacific division.

Next up, the Knights will head to San Jose this weekend to take on the Sharks Sunday at 7 p.m.