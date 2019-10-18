Knights’ Alex Tuch to attend VGK watch party at LV Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local favorite Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) team member Alex Tuch, also known as ‘#89’ for his jersey number, says he will be attending the VGK watch party on Saturday at the LV Ballpark, as the Vegas born team faces off against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Knights winger, Alex Tuch, made the announcement through the official Vegas Golden Knights twitter page Friday afternoon.

We're bringing a friend to the watch party tomorrow evening, that cool? 🌮 @alextuch89 will be at @thelvballpark to watch Vegas take on Pittsburgh tomorrow at 4!



Get your tickets ➡️ https://t.co/L5vdR5O3qu pic.twitter.com/zccq0JLDOE — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 18, 2019

In a short message to fans, Tuch says he looks forward to seeing everyone there, and ends the video saying that he will be throwing out the first pitch before the hockey game begins.

“Vegas #89” has been absent from games since the 2019 preseason, when he suffered an upper body injury that placed him on the long-term injured list.

For more information on Saturday’s watch party at the Las Vegas Ballpark, click here.