Knights’ AHL affiliate to build arena at Henderson Pavilion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the announcement of the purchase of the San Antonio AHL franchise earlier this month, we now already know where the team will be playing their home games following the 2020-21 season. Golden Knights team president Kerry Bulbolz announced the team will be building an arena at the Henderson Pavilion site.

The arena will seat 6,000 people. Bulbolz said he hopes the electric atmosphere on the pavilion lives up to the same atmosphere provided at the Fortress on The Strip. He also mentioned there are already 5,300 deposits for tickets.

Here is where the Knights owner Bill Foley is going to build the new AHL arena. Ambitious plan as he hopes to have the facility built by 2021 #hendersonnv pic.twitter.com/HNIlpdWUtO — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) February 13, 2020

The team will begin playing at the Henderson site following the upcoming season. For the 2020-21 season, the team will be playing at Orleans Arena.