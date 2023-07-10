LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kelsey Plum’s 40 points Sunday night against the Minnesota Lynx set a new Las Vegas Aces single-game scoring record.

The Aces routed the Minnesota Lynx 113-89, their third blowout win over the Lynx this season. The Aces (17-2) are averaging more than 92 points a game, a point behind the WNBA record.

She topped A’ja Wilson’s 39-point night on June 29, 2019. Wilson shared the franchise record with Danielle Adams, who played for the San Antonio Stars before the team moved to Las Vegas.

The Top 10 single-game scoring performances in franchise history are:

40 — Kelsey Plum, at Minnesota Lynx on July 10, 2023 39 — A’ja Wilson, vs. Indiana Fever on June 29, 2019 39 — Danielle Adams, vs. Atlanta Dream on Sept. 15, 2013 38 — Kayla McBride, vs. Dallas Wings on June 27, 2018 38 — Becky Hammon, at Sacramento Monarchs on July 30, 2009 37 — Becky Hammon, at Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 6, 2011 36 — Danielle Robinson, at Dallas Wings on Sept. 11, 2011 35 — A’ja Wilson, at Los Angeles Sparks on June 12, 2022 35 — A’ja Wilson, at Indiana Fever on June 12, 2018 35 — Becky Hammon, vs. Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 28, 2008

Plum’s hot shooting on Sunday set a new WNBA record for the highest shooting percentage in a 40-point game: 77.8%, according to ESPN.

Head coach Becky Hammon and Wilson dominate the list.

Plum starred for the University of Washington before coming to the WNBA, and scored a career-high 57 on Feb. 25, 2017, breaking the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring record with 3,397 points. That record still stands.

The highest single-game scoring performance in WNBA history came from Liz Cambage, before her time with the Aces. She scored 53 against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018. Cambage left the WNBA last year after starting the season with the Los Angeles Sparks.