LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kelsey Plum’s 40 points Sunday night against the Minnesota Lynx set a new Las Vegas Aces single-game scoring record.
The Aces routed the Minnesota Lynx 113-89, their third blowout win over the Lynx this season. The Aces (17-2) are averaging more than 92 points a game, a point behind the WNBA record.
She topped A’ja Wilson’s 39-point night on June 29, 2019. Wilson shared the franchise record with Danielle Adams, who played for the San Antonio Stars before the team moved to Las Vegas.
The Top 10 single-game scoring performances in franchise history are:
- 40 — Kelsey Plum, at Minnesota Lynx on July 10, 2023
- 39 — A’ja Wilson, vs. Indiana Fever on June 29, 2019
- 39 — Danielle Adams, vs. Atlanta Dream on Sept. 15, 2013
- 38 — Kayla McBride, vs. Dallas Wings on June 27, 2018
- 38 — Becky Hammon, at Sacramento Monarchs on July 30, 2009
- 37 — Becky Hammon, at Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 6, 2011
- 36 — Danielle Robinson, at Dallas Wings on Sept. 11, 2011
- 35 — A’ja Wilson, at Los Angeles Sparks on June 12, 2022
- 35 — A’ja Wilson, at Indiana Fever on June 12, 2018
- 35 — Becky Hammon, vs. Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 28, 2008
Plum’s hot shooting on Sunday set a new WNBA record for the highest shooting percentage in a 40-point game: 77.8%, according to ESPN.
Head coach Becky Hammon and Wilson dominate the list.
Plum starred for the University of Washington before coming to the WNBA, and scored a career-high 57 on Feb. 25, 2017, breaking the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring record with 3,397 points. That record still stands.
The highest single-game scoring performance in WNBA history came from Liz Cambage, before her time with the Aces. She scored 53 against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018. Cambage left the WNBA last year after starting the season with the Los Angeles Sparks.