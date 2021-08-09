Junior Golfers honored at Southern Highlands CC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – ‘Tis the season to give out golf awards, and those at the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association are no different. The annual event for the SNJGA was held recently at Southern Highlands Country Club this year and hosted by 8NewsNow sports reporter Ron Futrell.
Awards and scholarships were given out in a number of categories and age groups. For more information or to donate CLICK HERE
2021 PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Girls 9-10: Abby Lytle
Girls 11-12: Emmerson Hinds
Girls 13-14: Haram Lee
Girls 15-18: Riana Mission
Boys 9-10: Heath Harvey
Boys 11-12: Anderson Lee
Boys 13-14: Drake Harvey
Boys 15-18: Nicholas Kilgore
DONORS
PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions Player and LV Golf Hall of Fame Member Jim Colbert
Golf course operator, LV Golf Hall of Fame member and philanthropist Bill Walters and his wife Susan
LV Golf Hall of Fame member and the forefather of golf and junior golf in Southern Nevada Charlie Teel
The family of Walter M. Galyk, an avid golfer, in his memory
HONOREES
Cassidy Phelan – Jim Colbert
Clarissa Burhan – Jim Colbert
Kyndall Newman – Jim Colbert
Sophia Higuera – Jim Colbert
Riana Mission – Walter M. Galyk
Deserae Olsen – Walter M. Galyk
Blake Schaper – Charlie Teel
Kristina Chenevey – Bill and Susan Walters Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame