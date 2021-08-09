Junior Golfers honored at Southern Highlands CC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – ‘Tis the season to give out golf awards, and those at the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association are no different. The annual event for the SNJGA was held recently at Southern Highlands Country Club this year and hosted by 8NewsNow sports reporter Ron Futrell.

Awards and scholarships were given out in a number of categories and age groups.

2021 PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Girls 9-10: Abby Lytle

Girls 11-12: Emmerson Hinds

Girls 13-14: Haram Lee

Girls 15-18: Riana Mission

Boys 9-10: Heath Harvey

Boys 11-12: Anderson Lee

Boys 13-14: Drake Harvey

Boys 15-18: Nicholas Kilgore

DONORS

PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions Player and LV Golf Hall of Fame Member Jim Colbert

Golf course operator, LV Golf Hall of Fame member and philanthropist Bill Walters and his wife Susan

LV Golf Hall of Fame member and the forefather of golf and junior golf in Southern Nevada Charlie Teel

The family of Walter M. Galyk, an avid golfer, in his memory

HONOREES

Cassidy Phelan – Jim Colbert

Clarissa Burhan – Jim Colbert

Kyndall Newman – Jim Colbert

Sophia Higuera – Jim Colbert

Riana Mission – Walter M. Galyk

Deserae Olsen – Walter M. Galyk

Blake Schaper – Charlie Teel

Kristina Chenevey – Bill and Susan Walters Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame