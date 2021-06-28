Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball back in Las Vegas July 31-Aug. 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Summer of Hoops in Las Vegas is going to be full of action.

Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball is coming back to Las Vegas this year after a year off during the pandemic.

Among the players listed as participants on the Big3.com website are Nate Robinson, Gilbert Arenas, Joe Johnson, Josh Smith, Rashard Lewis, Brian Scalabrine, Andre Owens and Cuttino Mobley.

CBS will be broadcasting the games again, set for The Orleans from July 31-Aug. 7.

“It’s professional 3-on-3 played at the highest level by a lot of former NBA greats,” rapper and co-founder of Big3 Ice Cube tells 8NewsNow.

“It’s just a game that we all grew up playing, but to see it elevated to this level is a sight to see … to see 7-footers playing 3-on-3,” he said. “If you look on this poster behind me, we’ve got all the names who’ve got all the game. We’re going to be right there in Las Vegas.”

And it’s coming in the middle of a summer that’s packed with basketball events.

It starts about two weeks after Team USA basketball camps for both the men’s and women’s team. They’ll be here July 6-18.

Big3 is happening while the Aces continue their season, which goes into September.

And when Big3 wraps up on Aug. 7, the NBA Summer League will take over UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

If you thought there was going to be a break between the Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s going to be a fast break.