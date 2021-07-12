Hometown blue-chippers cashing in at MLB Draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – A couple of guys hoping to someday get an invite to play in the home run hitting contest were drafted on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Kris Bryant, Bryce Harper and Joey Gallo are the most recent baseball prodigies from Las Vegas and Henderson. The trio’s success has raised the bar in Southern Nevada, where more local blue-chippers are looking for the same successes. Three 2021 baseball draftees shared their memorable moments on draft day.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.