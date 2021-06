LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to lace up the cleats. Soccer returns to Cashman Field tomorrow.

As the Las Vegas Lights FC kick-off their home opener, owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook joined us live to discuss what fans can expect at the stadium.

The Las Vegas Lights FC take the pitch tomorrow night at Cashman Field for the first time this season. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

As always, the Lights have some crazy promotions this season, including renting kiddie pools.