High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation announces $35,000 grant from Engelstad Foundation

LAS VEGAS – High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the Las Vegas High Rollers Wheelchair Rugby team, has announced that it was recently honored with a $35,000 grant from the Engelstad Foundation in Las Vegas.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for this grant,” said Bradley Boe, founder and president of High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation. “This support will supply local quadriplegic athletes with the equipment needed to play on the High Rollers Wheelchair Rugby team and enable us to provide the nation’s only beginner wheelchair rugby clinic, free of charge.”

Boe, who is one of ten quadriplegic athletes on the High Rollers Wheelchair Rugby team and currently a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, founded the High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation in 2018 to offer adaptive sports opportunities for those in Las Vegas with disabilities. Since its inception, High Rollers has been the only team for quadriplegic athletes in Southern Nevada.

Wheelchair rugby is a Paralympic sport reserved for quadriplegic athletes with impairments affecting all four limbs. The Engelstad Foundation grant will help cover the fees for what can be a costly sport due to equipment costs, tournament, hotel and travel fees, as well as the costs to host tournaments and events. Since 2018, the High Rollers have shared the sport with the local community by hosting two Las Vegas tournaments, a wheelchair rugby clinic and participating in a children’s summer camp at the Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas.

“Although we’re getting ready to complete our second season, we are still a fairly new organization in Southern Nevada. So it’s important for us to continue to spread awareness about the team within our community,” Boe said. “The way we achieve that is by hosting local tournaments and events that community members can attend and be part of the fun, while also learning more about our team. This generous grant will certainly help us continue that effort.”

The first tournament that the grant will help fund is the High Rollers’ Summer Slam event at the Dula Gymnasium in Las Vegas from Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14.

To learn more about High Rollers and the team’s upcoming tournaments and events, visit www.high-rollers-foundation.org. For questions about how to support or donate to the High Roller Adaptive Sports Foundation, email Boe at bradley@high-rollers-foundation.org. For more information about the Engelstad Foundation, visit www.engelstadfoundation.com.