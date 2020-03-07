Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to record his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor got his team-leading 36th goal and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets.

It was the second game of a three-game homestand for the Jets, who have won five straight at home to improve to 19-14-3 at Bell MTS Place this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots in the loss.