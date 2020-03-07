Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
golden_knights_logo_700_1479923677854.jpg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to record his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor got his team-leading 36th goal and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets.

It was the second game of a three-game homestand for the Jets, who have won five straight at home to improve to 19-14-3 at Bell MTS Place this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots in the loss.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories