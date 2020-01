LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton came off the bench to score 19 points to lead UNLV to a 78-69 overtime win over Wyoming. Jonah Antonio had 15 points for UNLV.

Marvin Coleman added 14 points. Donnie Tillman had 10 points and seven rebounds for the road team.

Amauri Hardy, who led the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (3 of 15).

Kwane Marble II had 19 points for the Cowboys, whose losing streak stretched to four games.