LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter have signed three-year deals with the Golden Knights, the team said Saturday.

Leschyshyn, 23, has played 41 NHL games, all with the Knights, since being drafted in the second round (No. 62 overall) in the 2017 NHL draft. He’s the son of former NHL player Curtis Leschyshyn.

Cotter, 22, played seven games with the Knights last season. He was drafted in the fourth round (No. 115 overall) in 2018.

Each contract is worth the NHL minimum, the Knights said, about $750,000 per season.