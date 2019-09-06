Golden Knights rookies ready to hit the ice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rookie Camp opened Thursday for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Rookies start their tenure in training camp a week ahead of the veterans.

They will take the ice for the first day of on-ice practice Friday. All of them hope to earn their place on the Golden Knight’s roster. One of those players looking to sit at the Knights of the Round Table is 2017 first-round pick Cody Glass.

“I think it’s just a mindset really, if you have the mindset of you either make the NHL or you’re going to be disappointed in yourself if you don’t. It’s the push and the edge that I want,” Glass said. “It’s going to be hard development and training camp, I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Knights rookie’s will skate at City National Arena Friday morning and those skates are open to the public.