Golden Knights announce launch of innovative way to improve play: virtual reality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will offer players of all skill levels an innovative way to improve their game: virtual reality. VGK VR is set to launch inside City National Arena on Thursday, Oct. 24.

International VR software company Sense Arena will power the experience, bringing a year’s worth of virtual reality technology expertise to the table.

“We’re excited for VGK VR to be the latest additional to City National Arena,” said team President Kerry Bubolz in a press release. “Sense Arena’s cutting-edge technology will provide hockey players of all skill levels with an innovative way to develop their skills, while giving fans a perspective like never before.”

Players who use the training tool will have the ability to improve their game awareness through passing, shooting and timing practice.

Bob Tetiva, founder and CEO of Sense Arena, revealed the Golden Knights are the first NHL team to receive the company’s technology.

“We are thrilled to cooperate with the Vegas Golden Knights to bring our state-of-the-art brain training platform to their practice facility,” he said. Tetiva noted the team will be a great example of how VR can help players improve and enjoy the game.

VGK VR launch days and hours are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 24: 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The experience’s regular hours of operation will begin on Monday, Oct. 28, and will be as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 4 – 8 p.m.

Friday: 4 – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 4 p.m.

Hours are subject to change.