Golden Knights fans react to Coach Gerard Gallant’s firing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The entirety of Las Vegas looked at twitter and Instagram and thought, ‘OK, who hacked the Golden Knights’ account?’ But thoughts of fake news were quickly replaced with the reality check of change.

Fans knew the Stanley Cup final appearance in year one wasn’t going to be sustainable, but they didn’t think the shine on the Knights would wear off this quickly for Gerard Gallant.

Eighteen months after Gallant was the NHL Coach of the Year, he was a coach without a job. Professional sports business can be brutal, and for Vegas, bewildering.

Several fans reacted to the news:

“Strolling through Twitter and like, ‘oh my goodness, this is real, this is crazy. This is such a shock,” said Mike.

“I am shocked. I’, really shocked,” expressed Kat Craner. “We’ve had a great run so far. We are only three points out of our division. I think he’s done a great job.”

Amit Medin noted how much Coach Gallant means to the fanbase, “The replacement. It’s hard. Especially all of the chirping he was accusing former Coach Gallant. Gallant has a special place in our hearts.”

Coaching changes happen. Tough decisions happen. But very few times have they been met with this much universal surprise.