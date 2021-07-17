Giants minor leaguer who attempted suicide last year retires

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Drew Robinson #5 of the Sacramento River Cats waves from the dugout before a game against the Las Vegas Aviators at Sutter Health Park on May 27, 2021 in Sacramento, California. Robinson attempted suicide on April 16, 2020 by shooting himself in the temple. Although he lost vision in one of his eyes, he has been able to make a full recovery. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Drew Robinson, the San Francisco Giants minor leaguer who survived a suicide attempt last year that took his right eye, has announced he is retiring and will join the club’s front office as a mental health advocate.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Friday the organization was still finalizing details of Robinson’s position.

The native Las Vegan posted on Twitter that he would play his final games for Triple-A Sacramento this weekend and provided a lengthy farewell note.

He said he hopes to use his experiences to help others address their emotional well-being.