New York Rangers left wing Jesper Fast (17) and defenseman Brendan Smith (42) celebrate after Fast scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev stopped 38 shots for his second shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-0.

Georgiev, who recorded his first shutout Nov. 30, was making his fourth start in five games. It was the 23-year-old’s fourth career shutout.

Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Jesper Fast and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers.