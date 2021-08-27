Friday night showcase: Liberty vs. Canyon Springs

HENDERSON (KLAS) – The Liberty Patriots hope to build on their solid start to the high school football season as they host Canyon Springs in the Raiders Friday Night Showcase.

Liberty rolled to a 42-14 win in their opening game last Friday over Arbor View. Canyon Springs is still looking for its first win of the season.

Each Friday the Raiders feature a different high school game around the valley. Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes are on hand to sign autographs, give away Raiders-themed items, and meet fans.

Kevaney Martin was live at Liberty High, where she talked to former Raider and Las Vegas native Chris McLemore.