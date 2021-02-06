Former World Heavyweight Champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a long, five-year battle with prostate and other cancers, former World Heavyweight Champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died. He was 67.

Spinks died Friday evening with his wife Brenda by his side. Due to COVID restrictions, only a few other family members and friends were present.

Spinks’ rise to fame came after he brought home a gold medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Two years later, Spinks truly cemented his place in boxing history, as he took down Muhammad Ali, to become the undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Spinks entered that fight at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas with only seven professional bouts to his name.

Throughout his career, Spinks fought 74 professional fights, winning 46 of them.

Spinks was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.