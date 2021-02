Former Vegas Golden Knight Deryk Engelland will join the 8 News Now team on Feb. 8

Deryk Engelland explores the 8 News Now studio

Deryk Engelland chats with 8 Sports Now Director Chris Maathuis

Deryk Engelland talks with 8 Sports Now Director Chris Maathuis in the studio

Deryk Engelland is pictured with 8 News Now General Manager Lisa Howfield

Deryk Engelland poses for a picture with 8 News Now News Director Terri Foley

Deryk Engelland poses for a picture inside the 8 News Now studio

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is proud and happy to welcome Deryk Engelland, recently retired Vegas Golden Knights player, to our team!

The big announcement broke right after the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Channel 8.

Engelland will be working with our sports team, and providing his expert insight into the NHL and more.

You can catch Deryk every Monday on 8 News Now at 6 p.m.