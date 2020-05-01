Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson back in the gym

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mike Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, but you wouldn’t know just by seeing a recent training clip of the former heavyweight champ. He looks like he could still compete for a title belt.

According to TMZ, Tyson tweeted out this video as part of a promotional deal with Sony. Those punches still look deadly, even at the age of 53.

While a comeback isn’t officially booked, TMZ reports Tyson has kicked around the idea of doing some exhibition fights to benefit charity. Regardless, it appears the career 50-6-2 fighter has plenty left in the tank.