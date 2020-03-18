Former Durango High star named UNLV women’s head basketball coach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas native is returning home to coach the UNLV women’s basketball team. After contributing to 11-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, Lindy La Rocque is taking over at the helm for UNLV.

La Rocque is the all-time leading scorer at Durango High School with 2,678 points. Following a stellar prep career, La Rocque went to Stanford University, where she played in four straight Final Fours.

Following her playing days, La Rocque began her coaching career at the University of Oklahoma as a graduate assistant. In two years there, the Sooners made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament. She then made the jump to an assistant coaching spot at Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee. There, she helped lead the Bruins to a pair of NCAA Tournament berths.

La Rocque returned to her Alma Mater of Stanford to join Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer’s staff. During her time as an assistant, the Cardinal made the NCAA Tournament each of the three years, including an Elite Eight Appearance.

“I am thrilled for Lindy and this excellent opportunity for her to return to her hometown and further her career as head coach of UNLV,” Coach VanDerveer said. “Because of her basketball knowledge, matched with unwavering loyalty and integrity, I expect her to do very well in Las Vegas.”

La Rocque is the eighth full-time head coach in UNLV women’s basketball history. La Rocque is the first originally from Las Vegas to be hired to lead the program.