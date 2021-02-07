Football fans show up early to place Super Bowl bets at Westgate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even with capacity limits, local sportsbooks are prepared for football fans on Super Bowl Sunday.

At 5 a.m., a couple of fans had already showed up at the Westgate Sportsbook located near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue and marked their territory ahead of the Big Game.

Most of the other spaces in the sportsbook are reserved with limited capacity.

Sports betting is very popular every Super Bowl, and this year, the Kansas City Chiefs are a three-point favorite.

So, if an individual places a bet on the Chiefs, the team would have to win by four or more.

For those wanting Tampa Bay to take it all, the Buccaneers will have to keep the game within a field goal for a bettor to cash out.

8 News Now cameras were at the Westgate when former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman made his annual Super Bowl bet.

“I’m in this to make a lot of money. This is not a game for me. This is serious business. I had to get a number I liked. I couldn’t get the exact number I wanted for Tampa Bay, so I went with a proposition bet. I bet that Antonio Brown will score a touchdown and the odds were 2-to-1,” Goodman told 8 News Now.

Goodman says he and his wife, current Mayor Carolyn Goodman, will watch the game together Sunday afternoon.

Not interested in voting on the game itself? No problem. There are about 400 prop bets available to make.