LAS VEGAS (AP) – Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves in his return to the lineup and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1.

It was Fleury’s first game in net since the death of his father, Andre. Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland, William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves scored for the Golden Knights, who hit the road for two games on a 5-1-1 run.