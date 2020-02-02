Fleury makes 19 saves, Golden Knights beat Predators 3-0

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE (AP) — Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored, Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 3-0. The Golden Knights have won two straight, including at Carolina on Friday night.

Vegas held Nashville to its lowest shots on goal total of the season at 19 and ended the Predators’ two-game winning streak.

Fleury finished his third shutout of the season and 59th in his career, breaking a tie with Nashville’s Pekka Rinne and tying Evgeni Nabokov for 18th all-time. Rinne stopped 36 of 38 shots.