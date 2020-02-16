Fleury gets 60th career shutout, Vegas blanks Islanders 1-0

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (13) shoot as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury got his 60th career shutout, Reilly Smith scored late in the second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Islanders 1-0.

Fleury finished with 19 saves for his fourth shutout this season to help Vegas keep pace with Edmonton for second in the Pacific Division with 68 points. However, the Oilers, who beat Florida 4-1 on Saturday, have two games in hand and face the Golden Knights three more times this season.

Vegas is now 6-3-2 since coach Pete DeBoer replaced the fired Gerard Gallant on Jan. 15.

Semyon Varlamov finished with 42 saves for the Islanders, who were shut out for the second straight game after being blanked in Nashville 5-0 on Thursday.