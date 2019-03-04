FINAL: Pacioretty, Carpenter, Smith lead VGK to 3-0 victory over Canucks

OAKLAND, CA (KLAS) - The Raiders beat the Denver Broncos on Monday 24-16 in Oakland Alameda County Coliseum. Quarterback Derek Carr talked to the media after the Raiders win in the opening game of the 2019 season.

The Raiders put together an impressive attack through the air and on the ground. Carr finished 22-of-26 passing for 259 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Tyrell Williams, who came to the Raiders by way of the Chargers in the off season, led Oakland with 105 yards, one TD on six catches. Josh Jacobs, rookie out of Alabama impressed in his debut with 23 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns.