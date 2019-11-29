Fans thankful for Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many Las Vegas families showed their thanks for the Golden Knights. Practice was packed Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s exciting win.

Some fans told 8 News Now they’re thankful for the team this holiday and wanted to incorporate them as part of their Thanksgiving plans.

“What they do for the area, the community and be thankful that we have a team here that we can watch and enjoy,” said Michael Ilardi.

Before eating some turkey, some decide to take in the Knights’ practice. A few people brought children; others made it a date in the stands while dinner cooked at home.

One lady even rearranged her itinerary at the last minute to watch the players on the ice.

“I’m already going to Thanksgiving dinner. I call my son, change my plans,” said Theresa Soles. “I thought, you know what, I can come for 45 minutes, still eat turkey, still have my desert, still meet my family and friends.”

Not everyone there was American. A few people traveled from out of the country to see the team practice and play at home on Friday.

Despite not celebrating Thanksgiving, one couple from Canada said they’re grateful for the Knights and all their accomplishments so far.

“We need them just as much as they need us.”

“The team plans to have “Gold Friday” on Friday at the Arsenal as well as the Armory inside T-Mobile Arena. That’s where fans can score deals on various items on sale.