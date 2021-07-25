Faith Lutheran grad wins US Olympic swimming gold in 4×100-meter freestyle relay

TOKYO (AP) — For being right in the middle of the desert, Las Vegas knows how to churn out great swimmers. Now, one of those great talents has claimed an Olympic gold medal.
Bowen Becker, a graduate of Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, helped the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay bring home the win on Monday.
Becker swam the third leg of the race, putting up a time of 47.44. He was joined by Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple on the podium, as the team finished 1.14 seconds ahead of Italy, who took the silver.