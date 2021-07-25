Faith Lutheran grad wins US Olympic swimming gold in 4×100-meter freestyle relay

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple of Team United States pose with their gold medals for the Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) — For being right in the middle of the desert, Las Vegas knows how to churn out great swimmers. Now, one of those great talents has claimed an Olympic gold medal.

Bowen Becker, a graduate of Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, helped the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay bring home the win on Monday.

Becker swam the third leg of the race, putting up a time of 47.44. He was joined by Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple on the podium, as the team finished 1.14 seconds ahead of Italy, who took the silver.