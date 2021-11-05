EXCLUSIVE: Professional Bull Riders new PBR Team Series League coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas will be losing the Pro Bull Riders Finals to Dallas, Texas, but they are gaining the PBR Team Series League. 8NewsNow was given exclusive information about the league and Sports Director Chris Maathuis spoke exclusivly to PBR CEO Sean Gleason

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) today announced the PBR Team Series, a new league launching in June 2022 that will feature eight founding teams playing a 10-game regular season culminating in a team playoff in November.

PBR, the owner of the new league, is initially offering six team sanctions for sale as an equity-bearing investment; two additional teams will be league-owned. Each of the league’s eight founding teams will be based in a home market and play host annually to a bull riding event and western lifestyle festival, in addition to two “neutral site” league-produced events followed by the Season Playoff & Championship. The teams and their respective ownership and home market selections will be announced in early 2022.

“Building on the success of our Unleash The Beast premier tour, the team format events we introduced in the past few years produced even more rider passion and better competition in an electric atmosphere,” said PBR Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason. “Fans will have new rooting interests, host cities and home-team partners will deliver new marketing programs, and we will create additional value for every PBR stakeholder.

“This is a truly transformational advancement for a sport that has grown consistently throughout the past 28 years and is now a franchise property on CBS, packing arenas coast to coast, and operating tours in three countries outside the U.S.,” Gleason said. “Bringing team competition to ‘the original extreme sport’ is an opportunity to reach new levels of organic growth with fans, partners, and the next generation of PBR athletes.” Sean Gleason, PBR Commissioner and CEO

The PBR Team Series will be televised by CBS and CBS Sports Network and also carried on RidePass on Pluto TV.