Exclusive: First look at redesign of Wynn Golf Course

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The exclusive Wynn Golf Course has been redesigned and 8 News Now is giving the public their first look at the results.

The Tom Fazio designed course has undergone a complete makeover, including at least 100 species of trees that are marked for visitors to identify them.

The course is on the same location as the famed Desert Inn Country Club which hosted numerous PGA, Senior PGA and LPGA events

The Grand Opening for the course will be October 11th.

Sports Director Chris Maathuis will have more details on the re-opening of the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course tonight at 6 and 11pm.