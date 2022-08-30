LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former NFL coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday that he was “ashamed” of emails that forced him to resign as the head of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” Gruden said during an event in Arkansas. “It’s shameful, but I am a good person, I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I got three great boys. I still love football. I made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody else in here hasn’t — and I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot.”

Gruden was attending an event at the Little Rock Touchdown Club when he made the remarks.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Oct. 11, 2021, after emails surfaced showing he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. A New York Times investigation revealed Gruden had not only used racist comments in an email in 2011, but had regularly used derogatory language in emails during his employment with ESPN.

As the 8 News Now I-Team first reported last week, lawyers for the National Football League claim Gruden “consistently” sent “derogatory emails” while he led the team, court filings indicate.

Lawyers for the NFL and Goodell write in court documents filed this month that Gruden was a league employee during the time when some emails were reportedly sent, indicating their push to settle the lawsuit through arbitration.

Gruden signed a $100 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018. According to the lawsuit, he is not being paid the remaining balance on the contract, which runs through 2027. His lawyers also write Gruden is losing out on endorsement deals, including one with footwear company Skechers.

Gruden’s lawsuit seeks a jury to award Gruden damages for his resignation. In May, a judge declined the NFL’s request to throw out the lawsuit. Gruden left court that day saying, “Go Raiders.”