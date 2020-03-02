ESPN: Fury-Wilder trilogy fight set for July 18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Round one was a draw. Round two was a dominating performance by Tyson Fury. Now, we’ll see if Deontay Wilder can etch a victory in the third episode of the trilogy.

Wilder has exercised his right to an immediate third fight with current heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Fury took Wilder’s title belt in dominant fashion, as Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the eighth round of the February 22 fight. Fury knocked Wilder down twice, in the third and fifth rounds, on the way to the victory.

The first fight, back in 2018, ended in controversial fashion. Wilder managed to knock down Fury twice, but it went to a split decision.