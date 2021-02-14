Empowered with purpose: Drew Robinson steps back into the batter’s box

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a postcard perfect day at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The city’s professional baseball brethren gathered to get better and to be together. Impressively, improbably, among them — Drew Robinson

Less than 10 months after a self-inflicted bullet went caroming through Robinson’s head, he is back swinging that bat with belief and wearing scars that share both tragedy and triumph.

In a powerful ESPN piece, Drew shared his battle with depression and self-worth as a ballplayer. Now, he shares the field with his hometown peers as so much more.

The same city that built Drew as a baseball star has helped rebuild him as a symbol of hope. UMC saved his life. UNLV Medicine re-configured his face.

Robinson has always been a role model. Now at 28, he is a reminder.

Drew is attempting the ultimate comeback in spring training with the Giants. The player with one eye has an unreal vision of purpose.

