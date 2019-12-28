Ducks’ 3-goal barrage in 2nd leads to 4-3 win over Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban, right, gives up a goal on a shot from Anaheim Ducks’ Adam Henrique, not seen, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist while the Anaheim Ducks scored three goals in 97 seconds midway through the second period of a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Adam Henrique and Max Comtois also scored and Jakob Silfverberg had two assists during the decisive barrage by the Ducks in both Pacific Division clubs’ first game back from the Christmas break.

Jonathan Marchessault and Nate Schmidt scored in the Golden Knights’ first-ever loss in five trips to Honda Center in franchise history.